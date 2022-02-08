Shop & Sip For Valentine’s Day With Pop Spot Events

Paige Moore and Megan Tamporello of Pop Spot Events, along with Tara Powdrill of the Center for Child Protection, joined Studio 512 to talk about their upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration at the Austin Convention Center, February 11th-13th.

Paige says, “We will have between 50-60 amazing vendors, plus we will be giving back to the Center for Child Protection. We will have passed champagne, a DJ, UT athletes on site signing autographs, kids activities and a VW photo booth during our VIP night on Friday.” Check out some of the vendors that will be on display:

1. “MYDRINKBOMB®️ is the latest thing to hit the craft cocktail scene and it is awesome! Chloe Di Leo is the owner and creator of this artisan, handcrafted, made with natural ingredients, gluten-free and low-calorie cocktail mixer. Think bath bombs, but these DRINKBOMBS®️ are edible for your cocktails and mocktails! Simply add to your favorite alcohol, sparking soda or water…and you have a handcrafted cocktail (or mocktail) in just minutes. No bartender required!”

2. “Bryan Anthonys jewelry. This brand’s mission is to recognize that everyone has a beautiful and unique story to tell. Through Amber’s powerful writing and meaningful designs, Bryan Anthonys inspires their community of customers to share their unique stories. They believe that sharing is the true vehicle for connection – when we share our stories we find pieces of ourselves within one another, helping us realize that we are not alone in our journeys. Bryan Anthonys is not just a brand, it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that’s filled with passion, empowerment and authenticity. It’s living with no regrets. It’s giving life a meaning and making every moment count.”

3. “Texas Hill Country Provisions. The creators behind THC Provisions see their brand as an outlet to make high-quality hats and apparel, inspired by the laid-back Central Texas lifestyle. Whether you’re a Texas native, a transplant, or just a fan of our great state, you’re in good company. Each product they make is a labor of love, and they hope people enjoy wearing them as much as they enjoy making them.”

4. “Corazon Playero hats. Corazon Playero is Spanish for ‘beach heart,’ and the company is in love with the sand, sea and sun. The creators says that they ‘searched and found a way to put that beach love and passion for fashion into a business which allows us to employ and empower local female artisans and create wearable art.’ Hats are a great accessory for the beach, city and just anywhere you may go. All of Corazon Playero´s hats are made from natural palms and then manually embroidered in their workshop with 100% natural materials.”

5. Primavera Collection is Megan’s own! She says, “I combine traditional Mexican embroidery with a modern twist. I will be collaborating with Allred Leather Company, another unique Austin brand that specializes in hand tooled small leather goods, for the event.”

For more information, and to get tickets to this weekend’s event, check out PopSpotEvents.com.