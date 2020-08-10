Shop Safe & Support Small Businesses With Love Child Mini Market

Cristina Bocanegra, Founder of Love Child and Mini Market is launching her 4th Virtual Mini Market Newsletter today, August 10, 2020.





Why the newsletter?

Mini Market pivots to online until it is safe to host in-person events again. Their mission has never been more clear or more important in these hard times. “Support our small business vendors in anyway we can!“

How it works:

They ask that readers sign up for their newsletter on their website. The weekly newsletter includes 3 featured vendors who each include a discount code for shoppers.

Many of the featured small businesses are mama-owned and majority are women-owned.

The newsletter focuses on bringing customers curated goods dedicated to Mamas and their Minis. This just now takes place in a weekly newsletter that will introduce you to not only the products, but the faces behind the brands.

For more details, check them out on Facebook and Instagram @MiniMarketATX.