Shop Raven + Lily Accessories & Home Décor For Fall 2021

Based in Austin, women-led Raven + Lily’s sustainable designs are inspired by nature and the environment, using sustainable materials. Check out some of their notes on fall 2021 offerings below:

Bags

“All our leather styles are designed in-house. We work closely with our artisan partners in Ethiopia to ensure we maintain responsible and sustainable production practices; such as producing locally, using hand-dyed vegetable-based colors, and utilizing the bi-product of Ethiopia’s farming communities.”

Day Hobo Bag

Addis Camera Bag

24-Hour Clutch

Jewelry

“Our jewelry offering is one of the categories we’re most proud of at Raven + Lily. It’s truly a melding of craft, regions, and skills to make these styles come to life. All our brass is sustainably sourced upcycled brass that is always hand-shaped by our partners in Kenya. All of our stones are from a husband and wife owned lapidary in Ethiopia – these stones are mined, cut + shaped, and polished by hand before they are sent to Kenya to be placed in our designed settings.”

Anya Statement Cuff

Kia Family

Home

“Our work with our artisan partners is truly something special. Each piece is made using hand-spun, hand-dyed, and hand-woven cotton. With every season we introduce new colorways in our favorite designs.”

Wooden Cooking Set

Wooden Round Tray Duo

Alem Towels



Raven + Lily is part of the Fair-Trade Federation, which ensures fair wages and a safe, respectful work environment. 100% of the Raven + Lily global community is paid above the average living wage. The company gives 1% of sales back to organizations that share similar ethos and principles. Recently, Raven + Lily has supported organizations such as Lifeworks + SAFE Alliance for winter storm relief and AAPI to support Asian communities.

Same-day delivery is an option for Austin and surrounding areas, Monday through Friday, for orders placed before noon central time. Find the latest fall lines at RavenandLily.com, or shop in person at Neighborhood Goods on South Congress.