Shop Online With Confidence With Tips From Greer Image Consulting

Rosie chatted with Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting about her sure-fire tips for success when shopping online, since so many of us are turning to the internet for an outlet right now! Raquel’s tips:

Know your return limits. If something is final sale, it likely means you cannot return it, and you may not even be able to exchange it for store credit. Some stores, like Nordstrom, have really liberal return policies, but Nordstrom Rack, for example, will deduct the price of return shipping from your refund. If you’re willing to make the gamble on a dicey return policy, have a second option in mind (Can you give it as a gift? Can you resell it?) when checking out.

If something is final sale, it likely means you cannot return it, and you may not even be able to exchange it for store credit. Some stores, like Nordstrom, have really liberal return policies, but Nordstrom Rack, for example, will deduct the price of return shipping from your refund. If you’re willing to make the gamble on a dicey return policy, have a second option in mind (Can you give it as a gift? Can you resell it?) when checking out. Realize that the garment might not be made for the model. Models and sizes are becoming more inclusive, but still, more often than not, the model for an outfit will be thin enough to be considered a “rectangle” body type, so outfits that flatter curvier shapes actually will not sit correctly.

Models and sizes are becoming more inclusive, but still, more often than not, the model for an outfit will be thin enough to be considered a “rectangle” body type, so outfits that flatter curvier shapes actually will not sit correctly. Take the modeling shoot accessories out of the equation. Raquel says that often, as pictures and catalogs contain “fanciful” looks at styling, great outfits can be paired with odd accessories (think: those white “dad” shoes every influencer seems to own). Think about the item itself, and how you could accessorize it.

Raquel says that often, as pictures and catalogs contain “fanciful” looks at styling, great outfits can be paired with odd accessories (think: those white “dad” shoes every influencer seems to own). Think about the item itself, and how you could accessorize it. In that same vein, ignore the styling of the garment itself. Some companies layer looks in a way that isn’t practical, or button shirts/cuff sleeves in a stylized way. Raquel suggests to keep in mind the way you like to style things, and how you know outfits look best, and let that help you make your decision.

Some companies layer looks in a way that isn’t practical, or button shirts/cuff sleeves in a stylized way. Raquel suggests to keep in mind the way you like to style things, and how you know outfits look best, and let that help you make your decision. Double-check sizing! Especially in the boom of online shopping, colors and prints are sometimes hard to see, and sizing can be really difficult to ascertain. Raquel suggests leaning on the sizing chart provided by the company, as there is no “standard” sizing, and it can change from brand to brand. She also reminds shoppers that back zips are more forgiving than side zips (Who knew?), and that reviews with photos can make all the difference in deciding to purchase an item.

Especially in the boom of online shopping, colors and prints are sometimes hard to see, and sizing can be really difficult to ascertain. Raquel suggests leaning on the sizing chart provided by the company, as there is no “standard” sizing, and it can change from brand to brand. She also reminds shoppers that back zips are more forgiving than side zips (Who knew?), and that reviews with photos can make all the difference in deciding to purchase an item. Finally, get a feel for brands! Jot a note in your phone, or make an Excel spreadsheet for brands that fit you well and what sizes you wear there. If you really like a brand, figure out how their tops, bottoms, dresses and jumpsuits may differ (example: you might always size down in a jumpsuit, but up in a jean at the same store).

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.