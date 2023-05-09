Erica Brown, the marketing manager of Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry at the San Marcos ReStore to talk about the nonprofit, how they help the local community and more.

What is a ReStore?

“Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price.”

“We have three Austin-area locations to shop and donate with as well as an online storefront with exclusive inventory. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes in Central Texas.”

Something that sets the ReStore apart is your focus on the community. How can people support your mission?

“There are several ways that the community can get involved with Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore. You can donate your reusable yet no-longer-needed items, which is quick, easy, and has an immediate impact. You can shop ReStore first, which is equally as important as donating. Whether you’re a DIY-er, tackling a home improvement project, or love second-hand shopping, we want you to think and shop ReStore first. Last but not least, you can volunteer. Whether you’re an individual or a corporate team, we welcome and love our volunteers.”

You say that every visit to a ReStore is a new adventure. What are some of the most unique items that have come through your doors over the years?

“Because we receive items not only from local residents but from commercial donors, we have such a wide range of new arrivals coming in every day! A lot of people know us as a donation center, but we also offer brand new home improvement goods as well, including furniture, custom cabinets, flooring, doors, plumbing fixtures, paint, and more for less than you’d find them at big box retailers. We also have an outdoor yard stocked with materials perfect for DIYs, such as roofing tin.”

To learn more about home improvement with a purpose at the San Marcos ReStore or either of the two Austin area ReStores, go to ShopAustinRestore.com.

