A South Congress staple since 2007, Big Top Candy Shop bills itself as “the most amazing candy shop the world has ever known!” Owner Brandon Hodge joined Studio 512 to talk about what his store offers, which includes new and vintage confectionery, as well as an old-school soda fountain.

Brandon showed an Egg Cream Soda, which ironically contains neither egg nor cream! It’s actually a blend of whole milk, U-Bet’s Chocolate Syrup and seltzer water.

Big Top Candy Shop is a small, locally-owned business that continues to fight rising costs and what Brandon calls “aggressive corporate expansion” into local markets. Support small and shop local! Learn more about the store and see the full fountain menu at BigTopCandyShop.com.