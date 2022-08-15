The Shore Line, a resort wear line created by sisters Lisa Strandberg and Kaitie Sjostedt that features staples designed for a capsule wardrobe, is announcing new items! The sisters joined Studio 512 to talk about their new line, as well as the inspiration behind their business.

Available for the first time are The Hailey Pants and The Landon Tank in Pink Italian Linen, as well as bestsellers The Paige Shirt and The Asher Shorts in Stripe. The sisters have gears these pieces to look great as a set, but they’re versatile enough to be standalone options.

Inspired by their childhood growing up on the coast of Florida, Lisa, a former Ford model and model booker, and Kaitie, a textile pro who worked for brands like LVMH, built a coastal-inspired lifestyle brand that aims to transition easily from the beach to the city streets.

Find free shipping online, and check out their latest items – as well as sale pieces – at ThisIsTheShoreLine.com.