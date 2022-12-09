Aaron Brungot, who owns Brungot Farms with his wife, Larissa, has been selling Christmas trees and wreaths for 9 years out in Cedar Park. Aaron joined Studio 512 to show the Fraser Firs from North Carolina, West Virginia and Oregon that he has on offer, and to talk about what sets Brungot Farms apart.

“We work hard to give you nearly the same experience you can get at a choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm. We also offer the added benefits of delivery and set-up in your home. There are so few true choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms that people sometimes wait hours to get in and the farms are often nearly out of trees after opening weekend.

“We focus on freshness, quality, and bringing the perfect Christmas trees to you! We work with small Christmas tree farms that have been around for years and years because of the special care that they provide to their trees. Each tree that we bring in has been hand-sheared and shaped for years prior to being cut. This, alone, does not make us unique…but the next part does!

“We minimize the time between cutting and transporting the trees to our location. This means that when you pick up your tree or have it delivered to your house, it has likely been cut within days or weeks, at most! Compare this with many big box retailers whose trees are cut at least a month (and usually more) before they arrive at the store. Additionally, our trees travel the country in style! We transport all of our trees in refrigerated trucks where they can chill at a constant 45 degrees, similar to the mountain weather that they’re used to. When they arrive, every tree is freshly cut, drilled (our secret weapon), and placed in our monster storage area that we call The Pit, which holds over 9,000 gallons of water. Here, your Christmas tree is drinking LOTS of water all night and day, as it acclimates to the Texas climate. They are actually heavier when we take them out versus when we put them in!

“We display our trees in water, on custom-designed racks that you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These display racks hold the trees upright just like they would be on the Christmas tree farm. You can walk around the tree 360 degrees, nobody has to hold the tree, and you can be sure that the tree has been on water the entire time!

“Our team does the heavy lifting for you and will freshly cut your Christmas tree again before you take it home, as well as trim the lower branches to the needs of each individual tree stand. (By the way, we carry plenty of high-quality tree stands onsite at reasonable prices if you need one – these are the stands that we use in our own homes, so we can recommend them with confidence). We carry your Christmas tree to your car and provide all the twine you need to tie it down, for no additional charge. And for those of you who prefer not to or aren’t able to come pick out your tree? We promise to use the same care and consideration to pick out your tree as we would if it was going into our own homes. We deliver trees of all shapes and sizes to hundreds of homes around the Austin metro area. We can drop it off on your porch or even set it up in your home.”

Brungot Farms is open at the Twin Lakes YMCA in Cedar Park. Aaron and Larissa are open on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Brungot Farms is giving back multiple ways this holiday season, too. Start shopping online now at BrungotFarms.com.