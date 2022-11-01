Laura Pankonien, founder of interior design and construction firm The Pankonien Group, visited with Studio 512 about her newest venture: Bleu by TPG, a homewares and accessories store.

Laura says, “After running The Pankonien Group for 15 years, I noticed a real lack of curated homewares stores in Austin, so this year I opened Bleu, a storefront located in Davenport Village that offers to-the-trade items to not only my clients, but to everyone. I drew upon years of construction and design to curate the shop’s items, seeking out antiques, vintage decor, as well as items from my favorite design vendors including vintage art, rugs and accessories, lighting, custom pillows, a mix of blue and white pottery, and barware.

“For the holidays, you can find unique gift items sure to wow those on your list this year. Bleu directly reflects the aesthetic I bring to all of my projects, and offers a welcoming place in which anyone can visit in order to elevate space in their home.”

Bleu by TPG has been featured in House Beautiful, and Laura is offering 10% off on merchandise with code HB10 in celebration.

Learn more about Laura’s interior decorating services at ThePankonienGroup.com, and shop her new store at BleuByTPG.com.