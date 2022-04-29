KC McDaniel of Conscious Goods joined Steph and Rosie for a sneak peek of tomorrow’s Abundance Market and some great gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

The Abundance Market is happening Saturday, April 30th from 3 pm to 6 pm at Conscious Goods HQ. More info can be found here.

Conscious Goods is hosting this market to celebrate ECONNOISSEUR’s new issue launch for their digital magazine, created by Suzanne King. Studio 512 viewers can receive their first YEAR subscription free! Just click this link and use code Studio512 at checkout.

The Market will include free beer from Zilker brewing company, 20+ vendors, gorgeous arrangements from Good JuJu Austin Flower Farm and a raffle.

About Conscious Goods:

We want to be known for purity…people don’t have to worry about any ingredients in our products. Our candles clean the air, our body products are healing and nurturing.

We obsess over every detail, including purity of ingredients, ethics of suppliers, and impact of packaging, so you can buy consciously with confidence.

SPECIAL MOTHER’S DAY GIFT — while supplies last Conscious Goods will have 3 packs of their specialty bath bombs for $25 a set, in responsibly sourced wooden boxes.

Don’t Bug Me Spray — it’s mosquito season — protect yourself without chemicals. This Deet-Free All natural bug spray has a pleasant aroma and is tough on bugs yet gentle on humans. This formula was developed with pregnant mamas in mind. It has proved effective time and again against tough Texas mosquitos, flies and ticks.

Mighty Calm Baby Balm is the ultimate baby product, it’s good for a variety of issues like cradle cap, diaper rash, cuts, scrapes and more.