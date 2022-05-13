In 1992, Austin Habitat for Humanity launched the nation’s first ReStore, a discount home improvement store and donation center supporting the nonprofit’s work to build homes, communities, and hope. Now, there are more than 900 ReStores in the U.S.—Austinites are no strangers to trendsetting! This month, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores celebrate 30 years in business.

To commemorate this milestone, the public is invited to shop, donate, and celebrate on Friday, May 20 at the Ben White ReStore. Attendees will enjoy 10% off all purchases, free ReStore swag, and treats from Hey Cupcake and Cuvée Coffee. The main anniversary program will begin at 9:30 am at the Ben White ReStore, but the sale, swag, and other sweet treats will also be offered at the Lake Creek and San Marcos locations.

Throughout their 30-year history, Austin Habitat ReStores have seen a wide variety of unique inventory pass through their doors. The ReStores receive items not only from local residents but also from commercial donors and liquidators, so shoppers can find unique pieces during every visit, from an antique dresser to a brand-new mid-century modern couch with its tags still on. ReStore Marketing Manager Jamie Hatton shares that SXSW installations, hotels, local restaurants, and even film sets have been donated to the ReStores.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores also provide the opportunity for reusable items to receive a second life instead of heading to the landfill. With changes as simple as a fresh coat of paint or a change of hardware (both of which can be found at the ReStores!), every item has the potential to transform into something with a totally new look. Over the years, customers have used ReStore materials to create greenhouses, “she sheds,” and other outdoor projects. Local businesses, including restaurants and coffee shops, have even set up shop using building materials, furniture, and décor from ReStore.

This summer, Austin Habitat for Humanity will finish construction on its 516th home, and that accomplishment wouldn’t be possible without those who have shopped, donated, or volunteered at an Austin Habitat ReStore over the past 30 years. Austin Habitat extends its sincere gratitude to the community for helping hundreds of local families achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Learn more at AustinHabitat.org/Restore.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Ben White

500 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

(512) 478-2165

Open to the Public

Monday-Saturday 9 am-7 pm; Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Facebook @atxrestore | Instagram @atxrestore

