BookWoman began 45 years ago in an upstairs shop on Guadalupe.

It started out as a collective called The Common Woman Bookstore (based on the Judy Grahn poem.) From there, the store moved into Susan Post’s house at the time, and the collective eventually dissolved.

The store took on the name BookWoman and moved to 6th Street. After that, BookWoman moved to 12th and Lamar, and since 2008 the store has been located at 5501 North Lamar.

As you remember your own rich herstory with BookWoman or as you start your sure-to-be-long relationship with the store, remember that where you spend your dollars does make a difference, so shop local!

