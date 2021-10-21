Shop Austin Etsy Creators For Great Halloween Finds

Spooky season is here! If you’re wanting a few extra pieces to get into the Halloween spirit, local creators on Etsy have great offerings. Check out the following Austin shops:

Staci with Fussy Mussy Designs is offering 10% when you spend $100 with code KXANVIEWER10. Expires Nov. 1st. Check out her handmade monogrammed pumpkin decals here.

Sabina with Wreaths By Sabina is offering 10% off until Halloween with code STUDIO512. See her rustic pumpkin wreath here.

Casey with Les Fleurs Interiors is offering 10% off with her code GET10OFF. Check out her Halloween garland — great for tables, mantels and more — here.

Texas Laser Chimp has a spooky Halloween candle box which is full of detail! Order the box here.

Lauren with ApothandStitch has cute and cozy handknit pumpkins in different sizes for fall. See her listing here.