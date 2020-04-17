Shave The World From COVID-19

It’s been 5 weeks since the whole country has shutdown due to COVID-19. People have lost their jobs, families have been torn apart by an enemy we cannot see, and more Americans than ever are going hungry and needing a way to put food on their table.

Daniel Rael says he doesn’t have the money to help make this go away, but he has a camera, some clippers, and a head of hair in desperate need of a hair cut. So for his birthday on Saturday, April 18th he is going to Facebook live streaming his hair being shaved off. This will happend at 7pm and Daniel hopes to raise $2,500 for Feeding America.

For more details go to https://www.shavetheworldfromcovid.com/