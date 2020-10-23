Sharing Steps To Help Maintain Mindfulness With Koya Webb

Besides the well-known heart health benefits of almonds, research has also shed light on their role in satiety, weight management and other important health concerns such as diabetes. The ongoing pandemic is causing stress, anxiety, and uncertainty – which, in turn, is causing many Americans to visit the fridge more often than they’d like. Stress is often linked to eating more and making less healthy choices, which can result in weight gain and a negative impact on one’s well-being. Almonds are rich in nutrients and provide a much-needed boost of energy. Snacks, like almonds, that are high in fiber, offer protein and good fats are more than just nutritious, they are the secret ally to help people manage their daily flow. Health and wellness expert Koya Webb offered her tips to maintain mindfulness and well-being. According to Koya, “By being very intentional with your eating, you see food as a way to take care of and nourish your body and that can have a profound impact on our health and wellness.”

Koya Webb is an internationally recognized yoga teacher, celebrity holistic health coach, author and speaker whose core mission is to promote daily self-care, oneness and eco friendly living to combat some of the worlds biggest challenges including mental health, social injustices and global warming. She is also the author of LET YOUR FEARS MAKE YOU FIERCE: How to Turn Common Obstacles into Seeds for Growth, which addresses daily self assessment and mindfulness, understanding how to make fear your friend, and using the power of holistic health to heal – all messages she promotes to her devout Instagram following of over one million followers.

