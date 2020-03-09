Share the Love: Celebrate the Mission of Manos de Cristo!

You are cordially invited to celebrate the mission of Manos de Cristo, which promotes healing, educating & caring for our Central Texas community members.

On April 4, 2020, join Amanda Bonilla over 400 of Austin’s most prominent philanthropists, business executives and community leaders at the Manos de Cristo Share the Love Gala! All proceeds benefit Manos de Cristo’s programs. The evening will feature a cocktail reception, live & silent auctions, live music by the Pictures, a casino & dancing!

Amanda Bonilla, Gala committee Co-Chair, stopped by Studio 512 to discuss the mission of Manos de Cristo and how you can become a part of the Share the Love Gala!

Manos de Cristo’s gala enables 30,000 individuals to receive assistance with low cost dental care, adult education opportunities and emergency food and clothing relief.You are cordially invited to celebrate the mission of Manos de Cristo, which promotes healing, educating & caring for our Central Texas community members.

Sponsored by Manos De Cristo. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.