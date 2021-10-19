Shape Method Celebrates 10 (+1) Years Of Business With Anniversary Parties At Both Locations

Westlake and Burnet Rd. locations will offer free/discounted classes, merch and membership sales, food, drink, and prizes on October 23

Barre, Pilates, and Yoga blending fitness studio, Shape Method, will be celebrating their 10(+1) year anniversary with special programming Saturday, October 23. The Burnet Rd. and Westlake studios will offer party attendees free food and drinks, membership and merchandise discounts, and prize drawings.

In addition, Burnet Rd. will host free studio classes and both studios will offer $20 reformer/equipment classes. The fitness brand was launched in 2010 by former Radio City Rockette and fitness expert Jennifer McCamish. Formerly known to Austinites as Dancer’s Shape, Shape Method integrates pilates, interval/overload training, and movement technique to achieve maximum results. They officially reached their ten-year mark in 2020 during the shelter-in-place lockdown and so, decided to wait until this year to celebrate the milestone as well as highlight their Shape Method rebrand and newly minted Westlake location.

Last year pushed us in ways we couldn’t have imagined. We are so ready to finally come together and celebrate our team and the community that allowed us to come out stronger on the other side, even if it’s in year eleven.” Jennifer McCamish, Shape Method Founder

To sign-up for free and reduced anniversary party workout classes, please call the Burnet studio at (512) 382-9150 or the Westlake studio at (512) 537-0009.

Between classes, guests can enjoy complimentary food and drink provided by Local Foods, Siete, and Daily Juice, plus mimosas on the house. All Shape Method class cards (five and ten packs) will be available for 15% off, while those who sign up for a 12-month membership can enjoy their 13th month free. In-house merchandise will be marked down by 15%.

At the conclusion of all classes, each location will begin drawing for prizes, provided by their partners. Anyone who attends any of the Anniversary Party classes is eligible to enter to win.

The Shape Method is an exercise philosophy created by fitness expert and former professional dancer Jennifer McCamish that uses the principles of pilates, interval/overload training, and movement technique to achieve maximum results for toning and fitness with a foundation on injury prevention and lifelong functional movement. Shape Method’s studios focus on training the small, stabilizing muscles to work in conjunction with the large muscle groups. Using science-based and time-tested systems of exercise, they have created a technique that welcomes all ages, genders, and fitness levels. The wide variety of classes help maximize effectiveness and elevate members’ experience to help achieve specific goals. Their two convenient locations on Burnet Rd. and Bee Caves Rd are open 7 days a week.