Songwriters Across Texas airs weekly on our sister station The CW Austin. They feature a new musician every week.

Singer-Songwriter Shane Cooley joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about his new album “Forest,” which was released on April 22, along with his podcast for Songwriters Across Texas — out now on Youtube — and his Austin release show at Radio Coffee & Beer (4204 Menchaca Rd) on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

What is the story behind your new album?

“‘Forest’ is a collection of songs I wrote during the pandemic. I recorded and produced the album myself at my home studio, and played all of the instruments. Forest is my middle name, spelled the same way as the woods. The songs on this album were conceived after moonlit walks in the woods — a place where I go to clear my mind. Sprinkled throughout the album are nature sounds captured during the recording process. Throughout this release, I am raising awareness for organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, and the benefits of nature on mental health.”

Where can folks stream and download your album?

“‘Forest’ is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Bandcamp, and more!”

What else do you have going on?

“I just performed at Old Settler’s Music Festival in Lockhart, TX to celebrate my album release. My Austin release celebration will be at Radio Coffee on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m. There is no cover.”

Watch Songwriters Across Texas every week on our sister station The CW Austin. Learn more at SongwritersAcrossTexas.com.

This segment is paid for by Songwriters Across Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.