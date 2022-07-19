Dean Pohlman is an E-RYT 200 certified yoga instructor and the founder of Man Flow Yoga. He spoke with Studio 512 about the barriers to entry for men in yoga, and how it can be a really beneficial form of exercise.

Dean has worked with physical therapists to create yoga programs for back health and spinal recovery. His workouts and programs have been used by professional and collegiate athletes, athletic trainers, and personal trainers.

Dean is a published author through DK Publishing (Yoga Fitness for Men), selling 35,000 copies worldwide in English, French, and German; in addition to being a co-producer of the Body by Yoga DVD Series, which has sold over 40,000 copies on Amazon since its release in 2016. Man Flow Yoga has been featured in Muscle & Fitness Magazine, Mens’ Health, The Chicago Sun, New York Magazine, and many more major news media outlets.

Learn more about his online, on-demand yoga programs for absolute beginners at ManFlowYoga.com.