Shake Shack is announcing that the company will now offer on-demand delivery through Texas-based food delivery service, Favor Delivery. Shake Shack’s full menu will be available for delivery starting in all locations across Austin. Arielle LaGuette, Head of Partnerships for Favor Delivery, spoke with Studio 512 about the new pairing.

To celebrate the partnership, the two companies are donating a total of $50,000 to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a Texas-based non-profit that focuses on emergency relief for anyone in the food and beverage industry. In addition, they will donate $1 to the Foundation for every Shake Shack order placed on the Favor Delivery app now through October 31st.

The brands are also sponsoring an event in Austin to celebrate, which is free and open to the public: a concert featuring The Maine at Domain NORTHSIDE on Saturday, September 30th at 11821 Rock Rose Ave, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Customers can order Shake Shack’s classics, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and more via the Favor app and website. Shake Shack will continue to offer delivery through the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com in addition to delivery via Favor.

Shake Shack’s purpose has always been to Stand for Something Good®, from its commitment to delivering elevated guest experiences and sourcing premium ingredients to supporting and investing in people and communities around the world.

Shake Shack is a modern-day “roadside” burger stand known for the ShackBurger®, Chick’n Shack, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun shakes and more. Shake Shack is all about elevated, modern, fun versions of classics using the best ingredients, all of which are now available for delivery through Favor in Texas.

Whether eating out or ordering in with Favor, guests can look forward to Shake Shack’s seasonal and limited-time menu items that includes the fan-favorite Hot Menu September 8th-January 8th, featuring Hot Chicken, Spicy Shackmeister Burger, Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce, and Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch Sauce.

For more information, visit FavorDelivery.com and be sure to check out Shake Shack’s delicious offerings on the Favor Delivery app!

This segment is paid for by Shake Shack & Favor Delivery and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.