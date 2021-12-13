Services, Memberships, Gift Cards: Avoid The Shipping Crunch With Local Holiday Ideas From Lindsay Pinchuk

Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small business expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses, recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first-ever “Dear FoundHer Holiday Gift Guide.” With so many gifts not even making it on to the shelves this year, Lindsay has some great ideas for services, memberships and interesting gift cards that you can give this holiday season. Bonus? All are Austin- or Texas-based businesses, so you’re also shopping local! Check out Lindsay’s suggestions:

Solid Soaps Subscription: “This is such an amazing gift for a homeowner, someone who entertains a lot in their home, or someone who just LOVES soap! You’ll get 2 curated soaps/month for 3 months! You’ll also get priority access to the latest Solid Soaps seasonal products. $54 for three months ($18 per month).”

Succulent Native Plant Love Club: “Get houseplants, succulents, or cacti delivered each month with their plant club subscription box! Grow your collection with us to create an at-home urban oasis — the club is for plant lovers of all kinds. Membership starts at $58.99 per month.”

Outdoor Voices Kits: “I love this product because it allows the recipient to customize exactly what they need for their workout. Build your go-to outfit for #DoingThings. Made in shape-sculpting materials and designed for any adventure. Pick a top, match a bottom and get a free gift. If you’ve missed the shipping deadline, no worries: you can send a digital gift card and OV has you covered.”

Neat Method: “Give your loved ones the gift of peace of mind and an organized home. You can purchase a package or a gift card to Neat Method who make the space you have functional for the life you live.”

DRINKS:

“Three female-founded craft breweries in Austin allow you to place your orders online and pick up…you can take them to your holiday celebration or simply surprise the beer drinker in your life with some awesome new options for 2022!

“Grab a bottle of wine from an Austin area female owned winery! Wine for the People: Co-founder Rae Wilson is cultivating community through wine culture with a greater impact. You can buy by the bottle, join their amazing wine club or even visit their tasting room about an hour outside of Austin. A trip there makes for an amazing experience you can gift this holiday season. Fall Creek Vineyards: One of the original vineyards in Austin, Fall Creek is 100% Texas. They also have an amazing wine club for an elevated gift this holiday season for the wine lover in your life.”

FOOD:

“For the foodie in your life, or for when you go to a holiday party this season, put together a gift basket filled with some of my favorite female founded brands all founded or with ties to Austin!

Jeni’s Ice Creams: Now has three Austin store fronts where you can buy their pints of artisan ice cream (or have them shipped online).

Now has three Austin store fronts where you can buy their pints of artisan ice cream (or have them shipped online). Luv Fats Ice Cream: Vegan, decadent, coconut milk and avocado based ice cream.

Vegan, decadent, coconut milk and avocado based ice cream. Stroop Club Stroop Waffels: Chantal brought her delicious, so sweet and so typically Dutch treats to the US from the Netherlands in 2015 and hasn’t looked back!

Chantal brought her delicious, so sweet and so typically Dutch treats to the US from the Netherlands in 2015 and hasn’t looked back! Srsly Chocolate : Their process is what defines them. They take the cacao through a dramatic transformation. Cacao is grown in lush forests and harvested. It is fermented and dried. It is cracked, winnowed and ground into the chocolate that you see on the shelves.

Their process is what defines them. They take the cacao through a dramatic transformation. Cacao is grown in lush forests and harvested. It is fermented and dried. It is cracked, winnowed and ground into the chocolate that you see on the shelves. Siete Foods: I can’t live without these products. Siete makes grain-free chips and tortillas, but their vegan queso, seasoning mixes and hot sauces.

I can’t live without these products. Siete makes grain-free chips and tortillas, but their vegan queso, seasoning mixes and hot sauces. Buddha’s Brew Kombucha: Which was born at a farmers’ market 14 years ago!”

Lindsay has 85 female-founded items in her Holiday Gift Guide over on LindsayPinchuk.com. You can also enter to win a $100 Amex Gift Card there to Shop Small this holiday season.

For more business advice, follow @lindsaypinchuk on Instagram and visit LindsayPinchuk.com. Lindsay will launch her podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” in January, and until then you can join her community by the same name on Facebook to join in on the small business discussion: Facebook.com/DearFoundHer.