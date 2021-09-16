September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Prostate cancer affects one in eight American men. In its early stages, it can be asymptomatic (without symptoms), and contained within the prostate gland. Early detection continues to improve as men adhere to screening recommendations. However, due to its high incidence, prostate cancer is a significant health-care problem, and a leading cancer among men. In fact, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men. It is more prevalent than colon, pancreatic, esophageal, leukemia, and a host of other cancers. Current statistics indicate that there are approximately 250,000 diagnoses of prostate cancer per year in US, with approximately 35,000 annual deaths directly caused by prostate cancer. Those are not patients that died “with” prostate cancer but “from” prostate cancer. Prostate cancer can be slow growing and not require immediate treatment, while some forms are aggressive and need immediate treatment, so early detection is key. Current guidelines suggest that men should begin prostate screening when they reach their 50s. For African American men, and men who have family history of this cancer, screening should begin by the age of 40. Contact Urology Austin to schedule your prostate screening. Visit us at www.urologyaustin.com to contact the office close to you.

