If you’re looking for a new property or for your second or third, we have the team for you. Sally and Danielle Daneshjou are a mother/daughter duo that prides themselves on bringing integrity, honesty, and the wisdom that comes from over three decades in the market. Together, they are SD Luxury Properties.

The two joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What kind of properties do you specialize in?

Each mentioned they sell all types of properties in the Austin area, including:

Residential

Leases

Commercial

Flips/Remodels

Unimproved property

New construction

Resell

“We tend to specialize in the luxury market. We have that level of comfort because we specialize in people and not properties. Our goal is to give our clients the kind of experience that makes them friends above all else,” Sally said.

Sally has made friends with many who were initially clients. Meanwhile, Danielle makes people feel at ease quickly with her outgoing personality.

What sets you apart from other real estate professionals?

“Local knowledge is our strong suit,” Sally said.

Sally has been an Austin resident since she came to the University of Texas as an undergraduate, and Danielle is a born and raised Austinite.

“We also offer unparalleled service—which is what leads to clients becoming friends,” Sally said.

“With all the information available on the Internet in today’s market, buyers and sellers feel more prepared than ever, but they don’t usually have the experience and attention to detail we offer. From the pre-qualifying process with lenders, to the selection of the perfect property, to the contract process, to the moment the sale is completed, we are by your side to help our clients make calm, informed decisions in their best interests.”

In addition to what we’ve already discussed, how do you bring your own personalities to your work?”

“Buying or selling real estate is one of the defining moments in most people’s lives. So clients need someone beside them that can guide them through those situations—and help them enjoy it along the way. And have fun,” Sally said.

“We are also both women driven to succeed. We both want success for each other, and we’re hoping we can be a positive influence for other women who see us making our own way and say to themselves, I can do that too,” Danielle said.

To learn more about this amazing duo and what they can do for you, go to SDLuxuryPropertiesInc.com.

This segment is paid for by SD Luxury Properties and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.