Self Taught “Plant Lady” Kara Sánchez Helps Us Solve Common House Plant Problems

Brow and Beauty expert Kara Sánchez joined us to talk about one of her favorite hobby’s, being a self taught Plant Lady! Here are some common plant problems and solutions we covered!

How do we propagate plants?

There are two ways of propagating: taking a cutting into dirt immediately OR into the water for at least a month so it can grow strong roots. Both are correct but I prefer the water method so I can keep an eye on the root system and know exactly when it’s ready to thrive in soil!

What are some simple tips for keeping plants healthy?

The key to succulents is not overwatering, not allowing water to sit on their leaves – they do not like that, and keeping them in the most well-lit area of your home or office.

As light/temps change indoors how do we adjust our house plants for fall/winter?

Great question, keeping them away from drafty doors and moving them towards where the ‘new’ light shifts.

For anyone starting out or who is unlucky with house plants what are a few plants to get this fall that will hopefully be successful?

Most people are unlucky with indoor plants because they are over nurturing them (a nice way of saying they’re drowning them). Plants can usually survive under-watering but rarely survive root rot from overwatering. Now that you’re going to back off on watering here are a few basically foolproof plants: POTHOS, SNAKE PLANT, ZZ PLANT, NERVE PLANT – All of which will thrive in low to medium light, require little water or will thrive in moist soil and none of these are easily root bound, meaning you can keep them in the same pot for a long time, over a year at least!

What’s the best way to keep track of individual plant needs (Do you journal? Remember their watering schedule?)

I don’t journal but that’s a great idea! I water all 100 plants at the shop every Friday and my house plants on Sunday evening usually. There are a few gadgets you can get to help (show and tell) but sticking your finger in the soil is still the best method although I don’t do it! Ha ha ha! And am doing just fine! Great drainage in your pot is key for someone starting out so beginners or anyone wanting a lot of plants without a lot of maintenance should choose only pots with drainage or ones that you can make a drainage hole if you’re handy.

Any suggestions for what to plant outdoor for fall that you have had success with?

Home Depot always has awesome little fragrant pines near Christmas and I buy two every year to flank the front door so it’s fragrant when guests arrive. Mums are a staple for setting a fall seen but if you have deer in your neighborhood like we do, they will devour them in a night so plan to put them behind a fence or in a hanging basket and remember they will need daily watering in the heat of an Austin fall. Pansies, ornamental cabbage, and dianthus do well in Austin for fall/winter. I’ve also had tremendous luck with foxtail fern wintering over… it thrives here all year and isn’t bothered by the cold if it’s sheltered from the wind.

Anything else you think would be helpful for plant parents to know?

Don’t be afraid to fail and don’t let failure make you quit! I failed at having a green thumb for about 3 years before I finally ‘got it!’ Learn from your mistakes and try not to repeat them. Just like in life, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result will get you nowhere but frustrated, for example if a plant died on you, don’t plant a twin in the same pot and in the same spot and expect it to thrive. It might have needed drainage, the spot may not have provided enough light, etc. Also if a plant dies and you don’t know why, it’s best to dump the soil, wash the pot and start again with new soil. If it was diseased and you plant another one in the same toxic soil, the same thing is going to happen with the next one.

In addition to being a plant mom, Kara is a full time brow and beauty guru! You can book online at karasanchez.com or by calling (737) 802-3199. She has a permanent make-up clinic at 4021 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Suite B. Learn more about her services here.