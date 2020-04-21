Self Care Tips With Glow Boldly

Asmi Mahableshwarkar of Glow Boldly shares some great ways to incorporate self care into your routine. Asmi’s DIY face mask recipe is below but she also offers facial kits online. For more information or to order go to GlowBoldly.com

DIY Face mask recipe:

1 tablespoon Kaolin or Rhassoul clay or Garbanzo bean flour

1/2 tsp turmeric or matcha, as much liquid to make a paste (water, milk, yogurt, tomato juice)

Optional (honey, mashed fruit like strawberry or avocado).

Apply paste and leave on for about 10 minutes. Rinse with water. It’s important to first do a 24 hour patch test on the inside elbow for allergies.

**Milk and yogurt contain lactic acid and honey is a natural humectant and draws moisture into the skin. Be careful if using lemon juice as it can irritate sensitive skin.