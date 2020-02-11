Self-Care Pick-Me-Ups With Rank & Style

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean it’s all about someone else. What about a little self-love, self-care? Jamie Chandlee with Rank and Style stopped by to show us items off their list for personal pick-me-ups.

Product #1: LANEIGE WATER SLEEPING MASK, $25

Product #2: BRIOGEO DON’T DESPAIR, REPAIR! DEEP CONDITIONING MASK, $36

Product #3: TATCHA INDIGO SOOTHING SILK BODY BUTTER, $48

Product #4: MAISON LOUIS MARIE NO.04 BOIS DE BALINCOURT CANDLE, $34

Product #5: SLIP ULTIMATE BEAUTY SLEEP COLLECTION, $139

Rank & Style is a website that uses tehnology to publish unbiased Top 10 lists of the best fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products. Sign up for the Rank & Style newsletter so you can receive their Top 10 lists straight to your inbox!

For more information you can find them at www.rankandstyle.com or on Instagram, @rankandstyle.