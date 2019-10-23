See Warren Hood on Songwriters Across Texas

Warren Hood stopped by Studio 512 to tell us a little bit about his music career, and when you can see him playing in Austin: every Wednesday at Austin Beer Garden, or Tuesdays at Cosmic Coffee.

Catch Warren Hood on an upcoming episode of Songwriters Across Texas, which airs every Saturday at 5:30 PM on the CW Austin. For more information, go to www.songwritersacrosstexas.com, or check them out on social media.

Sponsored by Songwriters Across Texas. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.