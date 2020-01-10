See Ty Pennington At The Austin Home & Garden Show

Emmy-award winning Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition came to see us at Studio 512 and talk about why people should come see him — and learn a ton of great information — at the upcoming Austin Home + Garden Show on January 10th-12th!

What can viewers expect at the Austin Home & Garden Show?

Guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. There’s something for everyone – including funky playsets for kids, unique workshops, and entertaining TV personalities. Learn more at https://austinhomeandgardenshow.com/.

Sponsored by Austin Home & Garden Show. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.