See Ty Pennington At The Austin Home & Garden Show

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Emmy-award winning Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition came to see us at Studio 512 and talk about why people should come see him — and learn a ton of great information — at the upcoming Austin Home + Garden Show on January 10th-12th!

What can viewers expect at the Austin Home & Garden Show?

Guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. There’s something for everyone – including funky playsets for kids, unique workshops, and entertaining TV personalities. Learn more at https://austinhomeandgardenshow.com/.

Sponsored by Austin Home & Garden Show. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss