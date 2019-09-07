See the UT Poms & Cheerleaders Bring Their Spirit This Season

If you’re heading to the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium this weekend, be sure to keep your eyes on the side lines! The Texas Pom & Cheer squad joined us in-studio to have some fun!

Texas Pom, the pom squad, supports Texas Athletics as a whole while primarily focusing on Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The Pom Squad cheers at Football home games as well as Men’s and Women’s Basketball home games. The squad also travels to basketball tournaments. Additionally, Texas Pom performs hip hop and jazz routines during basketball halftimes and rallies. Members of this squad also make numerous appearances throughout the year as determined by the coaching staff and Assistant Athletics Director.

Orange squad, the co-ed cheerleading team, supports Texas Athletics as a whole while primarily focusing on men’s sports. The co-ed squad cheers Football home and away games, Men’s Basketball home games, and travels to Men’s Basketball tournaments. Members of this squad also make numerous appearances throughout the year as determined by the coaching staff and Assistant Athletics Director.

For more information on the Texas Spirit Squad, check out www.texassports.com.