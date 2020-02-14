See The Podcast-Turned-Docuseries “Slow Burn” on EPIX

In its first two seasons, the popular podcast series “Slow Burn” looked back at two of the biggest stories of the late 20th century—the Watergate scandal and the impeachment of Bill Clinton. Now, a six-episode docu-series based on the award-winning podcast premieres on EPIX on February 16th at 9 p.m. Expanding on the podcast’s first season, the “Slow Burn” TV series focuses on the Watergate crisis, excavating the strange subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president — and flashing back to politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today.

Both the TV series and podcast are hosted by political reporter Leon Neyfakh. Neyfakh reported for the New York Observer and The Boston Globe before joining Slate, where he covered the criminal justice system and the Justice Department before co-creating Slow Burn with Andrew Parsons.

