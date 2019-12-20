See The New Punch Bowl Social On Congress Ave.

Have a blast playing, eating and drinking with friends at Punch Bowl Social!

Punch Bowl Social, an experiential lifestyle brand for the millennial and Gen Z generations, opened the new Austin Congress location, in downtown Austin, on Saturday, December 14 with a grand opening party to celebrate the concept’s made-from-scratch food, creative craft beverages and signature social games.

Punch Bowl Social Austin Congress is an “eatertainment” destination located at 522 Congress Ave., in the historic 1910 Scarborough Building downtown at 6th and Congress. This will be the second location in Austin and the third location in Texas.

Punch Bowl Social Austin Congress will feature the following highlights:

Eat, Drink, Play: Founded by CEO Robert Thompson, Punch Bowl Social is best described as experiential food and beverage, pairing scratch-made dishes and craft beverages with social gaming in a design-forward environment. The menu includes dishes like the Superfood Grain Bowl, Shrimp Burger with Old Bay Mayo, Crab Cheese Rangoon Dip and Cocoa Dusted Carnitas Tacos. The craft beverage program features signature punches, a robust and creative nonalcoholic cocktail menu, fresh juices and local craft beers paired with an expansive selection of social games and activities.

Big Experience, Signature Design: Punch Bowl Social Austin Congress will occupy 19,850 square feet across two levels. Social games include seven mini bowling lanes, three dart boards, two private karaoke rooms, a photobooth, classic arcade games, ping-pong and board games. Multiple private event spaces are available for large, small and corporate groups including the 360-Degree Bar, Holiday Lodge, and a 1,700-square-foot outdoor patio.

Art Deco, Manufactured Weather and Menswear: Punch Bowl Social’s gathering spaces meld themes of mountain lodge, Victorian, mid-century modern and industrial design, plus a fifth design element that honors the character and history of its unique location. The Austin Congress location gathers inspiration from its home in the historic Scarborough building, Austin’s first department store. Classic menswear patterns like pinstripe and herringbone find their way onto the bars and tabletops, while an articulating mannequin arm art installation (complete with cufflinks) beckons from a wall. An Art Deco fireplace enhances the Holiday Lodge. Multiple custom commissioned art pieces inspired by local photographer and former Scarborough office occupant, Ralph Steiner, adorn the space including art with a “manufactured weather” theme, as the historic building was the first retail store west of the Mississippi to have air conditioning.

