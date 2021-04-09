See The Girl Spot Comedy Showcase In Lakeway This Weekend

Need a laugh to brush away the woes of the work week? Check out the “Girl Spot Comedy Showcase,” which features all women comics.

Mary Helen McCarthy, who helps run the showcase, says, “If you’ve ever seen ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ you understand the difficulties for women in stand-up.” This is a way to show them some support!

Saturday night, April 10th, head out for dinner and drinks at Castro’s Bar & Grill in Lakeway. The show starts at 8:30 p.m., and you might even walk away with a prize: they’re giving out a $50 gift certificate to Tabu Lingerie and money to area restaurants!

Learn more about this — and other upcoming comedy events — at Turn2Entertainment.com.