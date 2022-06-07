ColdTowne Theater and GameOn! ATX have partnered to bring Austin audiences back to the era of slap bracelets, green ketchup, and Ricki Lake. Serving as Coldtowne’s first mainstage show since the COVID pandemic, “The Emma Dilemma” is set to “transport” viewers (both in-person and virtual) to a 90s daytime talk show interactive experience. Director Nathan Sowell and Assistant Director Javier Ungo joined Studio 512 to talk about the upcoming show.

“Looking back on 90s talk shows, which were unfortunately often as exploitative as they

were entertaining, ‘The Emma Dilemma’ takes a retro concept and updates it for the

modern age – keeping the absurdity while understanding it is people’s actions, not their identities, that really make us laugh.

“Each week, a new talk show will take place. New characters, new topics, and new drama will unfold in front of a live studio audience (90s costumes encouraged!). Ticket price includes brunch for studio audience members. If you can’t make it for the event in-person, you can still join the drama! The show will be livestreamed, exclusively featuring nostalgic 90s commercials. It’s a way to feel like you’re a part of the audience from the comfort of your bean bag chair.

“‘Daytime Playtime’ was brought to life by a collective of artists and improvisers based out

of ColdTowne Theater. It’s directed by Nathan Sowell (two-time B. Iden Payne Award

Winner; writer, “Wind-Ups”), and Assistant Directors Keylan Haynes (B. Iden Payne

Award Winner) and Javier Ungo (B. Iden Payne Award Winner). It’s produced by Wendy

Salome, Erin Sowell, Carolyn Kelleher, and Kelly Lafargue. Starring Emma Holder.”

“The Emma Dilemma” will run every Sunday afternoon, 1-3 p.m., now through July 10th at GameOn! ATX on Dungan Lane. Show tickets can be purchased at TheEmmaDilemma.live.