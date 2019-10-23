See The Cutting Edge Of Dog Houses At Barkitecture

Barkitecture is an annual event where 21 Austin-based architects build dog houses to benefit 3 charities: Safe in Austin, Lone Star Doberman Rescue and Austin Pets Alive! This year’s event will take place on Sunday, October 27th at Fair Market.

Rosie will be a judge for the dog houses this year. Categories include:

-Best in Show: This award is self-explanatory, for the best doghouse of 2019!

-Greenest Design. This award will be given to the doghouse that is constructed from the greenest materials (re-purposed or recycled material, e.g.) and/or has the greenest features.

-Best Dual Purpose Design: This award will be given to the doghouse that best performs as a doghouse AND something else, like a furniture piece.

-Keeping Austin Woof: This award goes to the doghouse that best captures the “Keep Austin Weird” vibe!

Learn more about this year’s competitors and the charities they help at www.barkitectureatx.com.