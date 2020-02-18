See The Badger Flame Beet Invasion With Urban American Farmer & Farmhouse Delivery

You may have noticed a new ingredient popping up in dishes around town. It’s called the Badger Flame Beet and Trisha from Urban American Farmer told us all about this new ingredient.

Urban American Farmer’s goal is to inspire chefs and farmers to work together in advancing and restoring the diversity of the food system. The Badger Flame Beet Invasion is a restaurant series that is bringing this special beet to tables across Austin throughout the month of February. The beet itself is a newer breed, created 15 years ago by seed breeder Irwin Goldman. It is a bright orange centered beet with all the vegetal sweetness of the beet, without the polarizing earthiness.

And Holly Tieu with Farmhouse Delivery joined us with a delicious way this the Badger Flame Beet can be used in a tartine that’s easy to make at home with their straight-to-your-door service!

Ingredient list:

Badger Flame Beets

Ciabatta Bread

Za’atar Honey Whipped Chevre

Lettuces

Citrus Vinaigrette

Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

Try this and other dishes you can’t beet! You can find a list of restaurants participating in the invasion at www.UrbanAmericanFarmer.com. And check out what beyond organic and sustainable goods you can get delivered to your door with Farmhouse Delivery! Find them online at www.FarmhouseDelivery.com.