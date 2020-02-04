See “That Takes The Cake” With Make It Sweet

Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet is not only an amazing chef and teacher — she is also the show advisor of “That Takes The Cake,” which is celebrated its 15th year as one of the largest cake shows in the country at the Round Rock Sports Center on February 22nd and 23rd!

It is a fun all-ages event with 300 + cakes on display for viewing brought from competitors from all over the world, 40+ vendors selling specialty decorating tools from all over the country, hands-on classes with incredible instructors, on-site competitions to watch, cupcake and cookie decorating station, a bake sale and so much more.

Learn more about the event at www.thattakesthecake.org, and learn more about Jennifer’s business at www.makeitsweet.com.