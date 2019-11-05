See Texas Art At Sculpture On Main Street Fest In Marble Falls

It’s that time of the year again! Folks will be flocking to downtown Marble Falls for the Sculpture on Main Street Fest.

To launch this public display sculptures along Main Street, HLCA has collaborated with the Texas Society of Sculptors and Coldspring Granite to produce Street Fest – a two-day tented art show and sale in downtown Marble Falls, November 8th and 9th.

A number of TSOS artists will be on-hand to discuss their works and how the pieces are created. There will be live music with food, beer and wine available. Join them for “Sculpture Happy Hour” Friday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and then all day Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The is no admission and free parking is available in downtown Marble Falls.

For more information about the event, or to volunteer, go to www.hlcarts.com.

