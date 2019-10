“I’ll be back” …and, in fact, Schwarzenegger is…alongside a new type of cyborg in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Gabriel Luna plays the new terminator, and we’re so happy to have had him in the studio to tell us more!

Catch Gabriel in “Terminator: Dark Fate” from Paramount Pictures, which opens nationwide on November 1st. For more information on the cast and crew, go to www.terminator.com, or follow along on social media, @Terminator.