Local musician Tameca Jones, known as the “Queen of Austin Soul,” has a new residency! She’s performing each Thursday at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul through the end of May.

This Thursday, May 18th, she is also opening for Jackie Venson at the Scoot Inn, before heading over to C-Boy’s.

Tameca has been releasing new music during the past few years, and she has good news: a new album is due out in November!

See C-Boy’s Heart & Soul’s website for events, and follow along with Tameca on social media for more information.