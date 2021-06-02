See Some Silver Screen Classics at The Paramount Theatre This Summer!

Bright lights, buttery popcorn, and some of your silver-screen favorites. It’s all happening at the 46th Annual Paramount Summer Classic Film Series. If Hollywood doesn’t have any upcoming movies that have piqued your interest, then there’s bound to be something for you at the Paramount. They’ve announced their films through this month, with their July film schedule set to drop later in June. They have so many different genres of movies from all decades so there’s going to be something you haven’t seen on the big screen. With so many iconic movies playing, we thought instead of just posting a list of available movies, we would leave some clues below to see if you can guess. Highlighted answers are available under the questions.

This movie could terrify or delight depending on how much of a sweet tooth you have, this golden classic is one-way ticket to childhood nostalgia.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – June 5th @ 1pm If you’ve never seen this 1960 horror classic from the “Hitchcock Week” you’re surely familiar with a scene involving a knife and a shower.

Psycho – June 10th & 11th @ 7:30pm This movie launched a franchise and cemented Tom Cruise as Hollywood’s biggest action star, something none thought possible.

Mission Impossible June 30th @ 7:30pm This next movie comes from the “Heaping Helping of Hedonism” programming block. When this 2006 film Starring Kristen Dunst was released, people lost their heads, and ordered a second helping of cake to eat too.

Marie Antoinette – June 6th @ 4:30pm From the “heroes of the Cinema block” is a 1981 movie starring Harrison Ford as a man named after a dog, trying to find and protect the greatest treasure known to man.

Raiders of The Lost Ark June 19th @ 4:45pm and June 20th @ 1pm This last movie takes place over the first few days of July in which a band of Americans are trying to repel a foreign invader.

Independence Day July 3rd @ 3:50pm

For more information on Paramount’s 46th Summer Classic Film Series and to see the full list of films visit AustinTheatre.org.