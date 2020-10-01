See Sister Hazel & Everclear At Cedar Park’s H-E-B Center, October 2nd & 3rd

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Platinum-selling group, Sister Hazel, will be bringing their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to play the the north parking lots of H-E-B Center Tailgate Series with Everclear in Cedar Park, TX on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd.

Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like “Good For You” and “You Won’t See Me Again,” as well as popular fan favorites like, “All For You.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $345 Front Lot and $195 Back Lot per car, not per person (RVs/campers not permitted). For additional information, visit http://www.hebcenter.com/events/detail/everclear-sister-hazel.

For more information on Sister Hazel, visit http://www.sisterhazel.com. Follow Sister Hazel @SisterHazelBandInstagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. Also add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss