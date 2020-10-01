See Sister Hazel & Everclear At Cedar Park’s H-E-B Center, October 2nd & 3rd

Platinum-selling group, Sister Hazel, will be bringing their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to play the the north parking lots of H-E-B Center Tailgate Series with Everclear in Cedar Park, TX on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd.

Fans can expect a high energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs like “Good For You” and “You Won’t See Me Again,” as well as popular fan favorites like, “All For You.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $345 Front Lot and $195 Back Lot per car, not per person (RVs/campers not permitted). For additional information, visit http://www.hebcenter.com/events/detail/everclear-sister-hazel.

For more information on Sister Hazel, visit http://www.sisterhazel.com. Follow Sister Hazel @SisterHazelBand, Instagram/sisterhazelband and Facebook.com/SisterHazel. Also add @SisterHazelBand to your Spotify and Pandora Playlists!