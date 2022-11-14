Originator Studios is proud to announce “Pathways,” an immersive art experience taking place on Friday. Nov. 11th through Sunday, Nov. 13th during this year’s East Austin Studio Tour.

Originator Studios, an Austin-based full-service media production company whose mission is to help artists tell visual stories in new ways and new mediums, is hosting “Pathways,” focused on giving the community a chance to discover how their brain reacts to different situations in an immersive art environment. The event will be in collaboration with local visual artist, TVheadATX and will feature local art curated by LL Creative.

The three-day event will start on Friday, Nov. 11th from 7 to 10 p.m, and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 12th from 12 to 6 p.m and 7 to 10 p.m, and will commence on Sunday, Nov. 13th from 12 to 6 p.m. Events will be held at the studio located in East Austin at, 718 Northwestern Ave.

Stay tuned for updates on the events, including a pop-up market, live music, food and drink sponsors, official afterparties, and more.

Learn more about everything Originator Studios offers (including events, commercials, music videos and more) at OriginatorStudios.com.