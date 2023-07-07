Texas country musician Pat Green joined Studio 512, alongside event producer Damon Beierle, to talk about Marble Falls’ Summer Concert Series, which is free, every Friday through August 4th.

Pat is hosting the special, ticketed grand finale on August 12th: tickets for his performance are $30, with a $10 cooler fee. Each event this summer has food vendors, and people are encouraged to BYOB and bring their own chairs and blankets.

Damon says, “Marble Falls is the perfect place for a summer getaway with stunning views of Lake Marble Falls, shopping, dining, hiking and biking trails, and exceptional outdoor activities. Invite your friends and family and listen to a mix of musical genres ranging from Texas Country to Tejano to Crooners. The series even includes a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and a band paying homage to Frank Sinatra. You do not want to miss the Summer Concert Series in Johnson Park!”

Learn more about upcoming performances – and tickets to Pat Green’s event – at MarbleFallsTX.gov.