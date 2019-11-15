See New Salt Traders Coastal Cooking Location At Zilker

The holidays are here! Courtney Fuqua with Salt Traders Coastal Cooking dropped by Studio 512 to show us a British comfort food classic for this time of the year.

Courtney says, "I am proud to be a part of Salt Trader's, where Jack and the team really support me and the products I'm making. I have always had a sweet-tooth and I love making desserts but bread is my passion! I am so grateful to be able to incorporate it into my job and am thrilled to explore new options as our business expands."

Here’s her recipe for Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake:

Butter, softened 2 oz

Sugar 6 oz

Eggs 2 each

All Purpose Flour 6 oz

Baking Soda 1 tsp

Hot Water 8 oz

Yield: 4-5 servings based on 6 oz ramekin

Heat oven to 375º Cream together butter and sugar in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs slowly, scraping down sides in between additions. Add flour and mix just until combined, scraping sides once during mixing. Heat water until very hot, either on the stove top or in the microwave 200-212 degrees. Stir baking soda into hot water. Slowly pour water into the mixing bowl, scraping down sides as the mixture gets more fluid. The batter will be a very thin batter. Spray ramekins generously with pan spray, fill to the top with batter. Bake 25-35 minutes, until cake is done and springs back to the touch.

Rum Soak:

8 oz butter

8 oz heavy cream

8 oz brown sugar

Salt 1/2 tsp

Dark Rum 1 oz

Combine all ingredients in pot and heat on stove until melted together.

To soak:

Cut tops off baked cakes, place dishes on glazing rack. Pour soak over the cakes. Use small knife to stab and open middle of cake, and pour soak over again. Let sit 10 minutes. Pour soak one more time to make sure they are fully saturated.

Invert onto serving dish and serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream of your choice.

Learn more about their entire menu at www.salttraderscc.com.