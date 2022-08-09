Gear up for some laughs: two-time Emmy nominee Michael Yo is coming home to Texas, and his trip includes a two-night stint in Austin!

Michael is a Houston native, but credits Austin as the city that launched his career. He got his start in town at 96.7 – now KISSFM – but what in ’98-’04 was called KHFI. There was another Michael worked at the station, so Yo went by the name “Johnny Blaze!” He’s looking forward to having some great barbecue once he arrives, and he encourages suggestions in his Instagram DMs: @MichaelYo.

Michael will be performing at Vulcan Gas Company on Friday, August 12th and Saturday, August 13th: he has early (7:30 p.m.) and late (10 p.m.) show availability both days. Book tickets now at VulcanATX.com or on Michael’s website, MichaelYo.com.

More About Michael:

A two-time Emmy nominee, heard on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” a regular on “The Adam Carolla Show” and fresh off his critically-acclaimed comedy special “I Never Thought,” Michael Yo is a comedian, actor and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood’s platforms. Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about his family. In standup, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and now headlines all over the country. He also appeared on season 15 of America’s Got Talent; Michael received a yes from all four judges and made it to the Quarter-Finals. As an actor, Michael stars in the Apple TV+ series “Amber Brown,” recurred on “Kevin Can Wait,” shot the Damon Wayan Jr.’s pilot “Happy Together” for CBS and was a principal in Facebook Watch’s first sitcom series, “Starter Pack.” As a host, Michael can be heard every weekday on SiriusXM’s Pop2K. He also hosts his own “YoShow” podcast, which often includes conversations with fellow entertainers and influencers. Michael has interviewed Joseph Gordan Levitt, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Dane Cook, Jo Koy, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Aniston, Tone Bell, Donnell Rawlings, CraigConant, Jim Jeffries, Rick Fox and more. Learn more about what Michael’s up to next on his website, MichaelYo.com.