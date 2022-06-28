Grayson Price, runner-up from season 8 of “MasterChef Junior,” is an Austin native! He joined Studio 512 to talk about his time on the show and to share a great no-heat summertime recipe.

“MasterChef Junior” gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges. Judges and mentors include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. Grayson was just 11 when he competed on the show, which, due to pandemic issues, was actually recorded 3 years ago!

Grayson is excited to announce that he’s joining the “2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE!” tour. Grayson and three other former contestants from season 8 – including Molly, A’Dan and winner Liya – will be doing mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise also will be available for purchase.

The 25+ city tour kicks off September 15th and runs through October. Tickets are on sale now at MasterChefLiveTour.com.

Catch up on episodes of “MasterChef Junior” on FOX NOW, Hulu and Tubi.