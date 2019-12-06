See “Luminations” At The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Experience the center embellished with lights as thousands of luminarias glow along the paths and gardens. Stroll through a natural wonderland with delightful displays, live music, festive foods and more. This year’s event features newly-lit trails and an exclusive performance of Blue Lapis Light’s “Oneness of Being,” aerial dance choreography inspired by the Wildflower Center.

“Luminations” is happening December 5th-8th and 12th-15th, 6-10 p.m.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is located at 4801 La Crosse Avenue in Austin, Texas. For more information, go to www.wildflower.org or call (512) 232-0100.

