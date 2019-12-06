See “Luminations” At The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Experience the center embellished with lights as thousands of luminarias glow along the paths and gardens. Stroll through a natural wonderland with delightful displays, live music, festive foods and more. This year’s event features newly-lit trails and an exclusive performance of Blue Lapis Light’s “Oneness of Being,” aerial dance choreography inspired by the Wildflower Center.

“Luminations” is happening December 5th-8th and 12th-15th, 6-10 p.m.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is located at 4801 La Crosse Avenue in Austin, Texas. For more information, go to www.wildflower.org or call (512) 232-0100.

Sponsored by The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Top Stories

More Top Stories

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss