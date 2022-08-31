The Long Center for the Performing Arts invites Austinites to beat the heat at the lookOUT festival on September 3.

Attendees will experience a full day of live music featuring six genre-defying artists on the Dell Hall stage, as well as visual artists, curated experiences, and food & drink on the H-E-B Terrace.

The vibrant lineup features a variety of genre-crossing artists including local talent such as Soundfounder, winner of a 2022 Best of Austin Award for “best on-air electronic hour,” as well as The Kraken Quartet and Felt Out; the experimental compositions of Julianna Barwick, Mary Lattimore and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith; and the pioneering ambient electronic music from The Album Leaf.

We were joined by Electronica artist, Julianna Barwick, to learn more about her musical journey and what fans can expect at her performance at lookOUT Fest.

The lookOUT Vendor Market, taking place on the H-E-B Terrace will be from 12pm to 6pm and it is free to the public. Access to the opening of Gallery 701 (located on the second floor), which will feature work by curated local artists will also be open and free to the public.

Music performances will take place inside at the Dell Hall Stage and tickets for general admission are $45. They can be purchased online at TheLongCenter.org or at the door. Doors open at noon.