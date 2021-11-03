See ‘Into The Woods’ At ZACH Theatre Through November 7th

ZACH Theatre is showing Tony Award-Winning musical Into the Woods from September 29th–November 7th, 2021, under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine and Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, Into the Woods will be brought to life outdoors on The People’s Plaza using ZACH’s architecture and natural environment in surprising ways as part of the ZACH360 experience.

“We are excited to welcome audiences back to ZACH Theatre outdoors on the plaza for our very first ZACH360 experience, where the audience is seated in the middle of the action as it comes to life around them using the architecture and natural environment of our park setting,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “We are treating ACT I like 2019 when fairytales still seemed possible, and ACT II like 2020, where multiple Giants – the pandemic, racial inequity, protests, a contested election, and vaccines – are waiting in the woods to be wrestled with. This unique, contemporary approach is designed specifically for Austin, to speak in this moment to the idea of community, our perseverance through life-altering challenges, and the glimmer of light peeking through looking toward tomorrow.”

Casting includes NOVA PAYTON (Come Together: Beatles Redux) as Witch; JAMIE GOODWIN (Present Laughter, Sunday in the Park) as Narrator/Mysterious Man/Cinderella’s Father; SHELBY ACOSTA as Cinderella; ETHAN ROGERS as Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince; PAUL SANCHEZ (A Christmas Carol, Matilda the Musical) as Baker; OLIVIA CLARI NICE (Once) as Baker’s Wife; JUNE JULIAN as Jack’s Mother; JUSTINE GRACE as Little Red Riding Hood; NICOLAS GARZA as Rapunzel’s Price/Florinda; LANGSTON LEE as Jack; JESSICA O’BRIEN as Rapunzel; DAISY WRIGHT as Steward/Lucinda; RACHEL PALLANTE (Esther’s Follies) as Grandmother/Cinderella’s Stepmother; and THERESA MEDINA as Cinderella’s Mother.

Into the Woods is directed by DAVE STEAKLEY with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. SANDRA LOPEZ is the scenic and properties designer with STEPHANIE BUSING as video designer; BOBBY MOFFETT as costume designer; and SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer. AUSTIN BROWN is the lighting designer with BRYDON LIDLE as assistant lighting designer; CRAIG BROCK as the sound designer; and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as the production stage manager.

ASL Interpreted available upon request through the Box Office. Please give 24 hours’ notice.

Into the Woods

When: September 29 – November 7, 2021

Where: ZACH360 on The People’s Plaza at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $28 available at ZACH’s box office – 512-476-0541 x2, zachtheatre.org

Summary: Stephen Sondheim’s fairytale masterpiece plays outside on the People’s Plaza at ZACH in a contemporary, re-imagined interpretation, using the architecture and landscaping as the backdrop. The plaza will transform into the woods and envelop the audience as Rapunzel lets down her hair from the Topfer balcony, Cinderella loses her slipper on the stairs, and the Milky White cow sculpture moos to life with Jack and his Beanstalk. All of the Giants wrestled in 2020 are there too, but with the assurance that “No One Is Alone” and there is light ahead.

Age recommendation: Thirteen and up.

Run time: Two hours and forty minutes including one twenty-minute intermission.

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of the show date. Both molecular (PCR) and antigen (rapid) tests will be accepted. In lieu of a negative test, patrons may volunteer proof of vaccination. Negative COVID-19 test, or proof of vaccination will checked upon entry to ZACH’s campus. The following forms of proof of vaccination will be accepted:

Physical vaccination card

Verified App (CLEAR Health Pass, My Bindle)

A photo of a physical vaccination card

Final vaccine must be dated at least 14 days prior to show date.

The policy applies to both indoor and outdoor performances and will affect audience members ages 12 and up. Children under 12 will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Masks must be worn by all patrons, at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Find more details on safety, procedures, and the most current up to date information at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.



TICKETING AND SUBSCRIPTIONS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Monday through Friday, 12–5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay–What–You–Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x3 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACHXP MEMBERSHIPS:

ZACH XP memberships are $39 a month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series shows, including Into the Woods, Sept. 27 to Nov. 7; A Christmas Carol, Nov. 17 to Jan. 2; The Cat in the Hat, Jan. 25 to March 27; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Feb. 16 to March 6; Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, March 29 to May 13; Reunion ’85, April 13 to May 8; and The Sound of Music, June 15 to July 24. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

CAST

Nova Payton – Witch

Jamie Goodwin – Narrator/Mysterious Man/Cinderella’s Father

Shelby Acosta – Cinderella

Ethan Rogers –Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince

Paul Sanchez – Baker

Olivia Clari Nice – Baker’s Wife

June Julian – Jack’s Mother

Justine Grace – Little Red Riding Hood

Nicolas Garza – Rapunzel’s Prince/Florinda

Langston Lee– Jack

Jessica O’Brien – Rapunzel

Daisy Wright – Steward/Lucinda

Rachel Pallante – Grandmother/Cinderella’s Stepmother

Theresa Median – Cinderella’s Mother

PRODUCTION TEAM

Dave Steakley – Director

Allen Robertson – Music Director

Sandra Lopez – Scenic and Properties Designer

Stephanie Busing – Video Designer

Bobby Moffett – Costume Designer

Serret Jensen – Hair and Makeup Designer

Austin Brown – Lighting Designer

Brydon Lidle – Assistant Lighting Designer

Craig Brock – Sound Designer

Catherine Anne Tucker – Production Stage Manager

Kat Carson – Assistant Stage Manager

Danielle Grisko – Assistant Stage Manager

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin’s leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Elisbeth Challener. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans – 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit www.zachtheatre.org for more information.

ZACH Theatre’s 2021–22 Season is sponsored in part by Baylor Scott & White Health, Holiday Inn-Town Lake, Betty Nowlin, and Carolyn and Marc Seriff; and by grants from The Shubert Foundation, Junior League of Austin, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Cultural Arts Division of The City of Austin Economic Development Department.

