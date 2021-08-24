See How Steph Gets TV-Ready & What Her Holy Grail Products Are

My daily hair and makeup routine for Studio 512 is done on autopilot and takes about 30 minutes from start to finish. It’s enough time to consume about half a podcast and I’ve found that I can speed it up and take plenty of shortcuts on days when I’m running low on time. My makeup for the show will usually last the full day with very few touchups, even in the middle of a Central Texas summer. I’ve learned lots of tips over the years that have helped as I don’t consider myself great at “doing makeup”…I’m also not very detailed with my routine but I’m not afraid to try out new products and tools. The list below includes a few of my favorite “tried and true” go-to products that have made getting TV-ready a lot easier!” Stephanie Gilbert, Studio 512 Co-Host

A lightweight, all-mineral, broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen that hydrates and protects the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays while providing a soft, glowing appearance. This is the last step to Steph’s morning skincare routine before she applies her makeup.

I use this daily and it can be worn alone for very light coverage, my weekend go-to instead of foundation!”

Steph’s Tip: Let it sit for about a minute before layering makeup on top of it and always apply 15 minutes prior to sun exposure. You can purchase this at LettyWoman Med Spa.

This product Steph has been using for a few years and uses it daily. Apply under eyes, on blemishes, and any discolored spots for full coverage that lasts up to 16 hours. If you want to skip foundation you can add a thin layer of this all over your face and still get a good amount of coverage. Keep an eye out for the Tarte sales, you can usually find shape tape at a great price and it lasts about 8 months for Steph.

Steph’s Tip: Pick a shade or two lighter than your skin tone to keep your eyes bright. Steph typically purchases one lighter shade and one shade that matches her skin tone.

These eyeshadow colors and names have been inspired by forward-thinking, powerful women across history. The palette features soft nudes, shimmering neutrals, buttery mattes, and intense metallics, which have all been formulated with a creamy formulation and pigment-rich finish.

This palette makes my day every time I open it and there are so many beautiful color combinations. My friend Alle Fister, founder of Bollare sent this to me and it’s an everyday staple in my makeup routine.”

Steph likes long-lasting lipstick. She needs it to lasts through the show and for the shoots she has after the show.

It depends on the day and what look I’m going for but the Matte Ink is for a lasting matte look with a bright pop of color and I use the 24 color if I feel like I want a little less pigment and a softer, more moisturized lip. My go to for colors are “Romantic” for matte ink and “Pink Goes On” in 24 Color.”

Steph’s Tip: Use makeup remover to get this off, it’s not really budging otherwise! It’s her go-to for eye and lip makeup remover is Almay Longwear & Waterproof Makeup Remover Pads.

This dry shampoo is something I use on clean hair for volume and not-so-clean hair for a nice root refresh. I use this product daily and it also helps diffuse the color of my roots as they grow in. A little bit of this helps me buy extra time in between salon visits, too!”

Steph tries to only wash her hair twice a week so the dry shampoo is a total staple in her routine. This particular bottle/formula works the best for blondes.

Steph’s Tip: Spray generously on roots and let it sit for a few minutes before blending it in. The best way to blend is to use the pads of your fingers in a motion like you’re scratching your scalp (but be careful not to use your nails!)

This 1.25” ceramic curling iron comes with an extra-long barrel that is excellent for medium to long hair. You can clamp the hair or use it like a wand and the extended barrel makes a huge difference in how much time/effort it takes to style long hair.

Steph’s Tip: Curl away from your face and let your hair cool completely before shaking out or brushing through the curls. Also, look out for sales on the Bio Ionic website.